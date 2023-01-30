Tri-State school districts canceling afterschool programs ahead of winter storm

More western Kentucky county school districts have canceled afterschool activities ahead of tonight's winter weather.
Hopkins County Schools announced that there will be no afternoon preschool today as well as no afterschool activities.
Henderson County Schools have also announced that all afterschool activities will end at 5:30pm and all evening activities have been cancelled.
Muhlenberg County have canceled all afterschool activities, including travel for both basketball games Monday night.
Ohio County High School has canceled their basketball games for this evening and Webster County Schools dismissed early today.