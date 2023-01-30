 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulation of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch or greater.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roadways
turn icy.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mixed precipitation will spread from west
to east late afternoon into tonight. The precipitation will
begin as a mix of sleet and snow before transitioning to mainly
freezing rain overnight into early Tuesday morning. Isolated
power outages are possible over the southern Kentucky Purchase
and Pennyrile regions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.


&&

Tri-State school districts canceling afterschool programs ahead of winter storm

  • 0
winter weather graphic mgn

More western Kentucky county school districts have canceled afterschool activities ahead of tonight's winter weather.

Hopkins County Schools announced that there will be no afternoon preschool today as well as no afterschool activities.  

Henderson County Schools have also announced that all afterschool activities will end at 5:30pm and all evening activities have been cancelled.

Muhlenberg County have canceled all afterschool activities, including travel for both basketball games Monday night.

Ohio County High School has canceled their basketball games for this evening and Webster County Schools dismissed early today.

Recommended for you