Tri-State Schools Dismissing Early Due to Severe Weather Risk

Several Tri-State school districts are calling off classes early Wednesday due to the risk of severe weather.
Students in the Union County Schools district in Union County, Kentucky, will be getting out of class early Wednesday due to the threat of bad weather.
A message from the Union County Schools district says that elementary schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m., with the middle school and high school dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
Henderson County Schools students will also be getting out of class early. Elementary school students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m., with middle school and high school students dismissed at 2:30 p.m.
In southwest Indiana, Metropolitan School District of North Posey will be dismissing all schools at 1:00 p.m. MSD of North Posey says that if weather conditions are already unsafe by then, students and staff will be held until conditions improve.
The North Gibson School Corporation says all of its schools will be dismissing at 1:30 p.m., and that all after-school activities are cancelled.
While the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has not announced an early dismissal for students yet, all EVSC after-school and evening activities/programs have been cancelled.
This story will be updated as more districts announce early dismissals.
