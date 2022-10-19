Tri-Staters invited to First Annual Evansville Zombie 5K Run & Walk

It's a run only for the brave!
Tri-Staters are invited to compete in this year's first ever Evansville Zombie 5K on Sunday, October 30th.
Participants will start at Wesselman Woods and run or walk to the American Red Cross to receive "the cure."
Check in will begin at 2:30p.m. and the race will be at 3p.m.
Organizers say each runner will have a flag football belt with three flags.
We're told the zombies will be trying to take all your flags, but it's your job to dodge them the best you can.
Proceeds will help benefit the American Red Cross.
Participants will receive a free t-shirt. The top 5 men and top 5 women finishers will receive a medal.
The winner gets a fitness membership at 517 fitness.
Families are invited to a free "trunk or treat" at 1p.m.
To sign up click here.