...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER TODAY...

West to northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with isolated higher gusts
are expected today, along with very low humidity this afternoon.
The breezy conditions and low humidity, combined with the very
dry vegetation across the region due to the ongoing drought means
there will be an elevated fire danger today.

The concern for field fires will be high today. Take extra care
with any activities that may accidently cause a fire. It is
imperative that you refrain from any intentional burning. Many
counties across our region continue to have burn bans in effect.

We anticipate we will have another elevated or critical fire
danger concern on Thursday.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Widespread temperatures close to 32 degrees around
sunrise.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Illinois, southwest Indiana, and
northwestern Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through daybreak.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, and other
sensitive vegetation. This will effectively end the growing
season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Tri-Staters invited to First Annual Evansville Zombie 5K Run & Walk

Tri-Staters invited to First Annual Evansville Zombie 5K Run & Walk
Megan DiVenti

It's a run only for the brave!

Tri-Staters are invited to compete in this year's first ever Evansville Zombie 5K on Sunday, October 30th. 

Participants will start at Wesselman Woods and run or walk to the American Red Cross to receive "the cure."

Check in will begin at 2:30p.m. and the race will be at 3p.m.

Organizers say each runner will have a flag football belt with three flags. 

We're told the zombies will be trying to take all your flags, but it's your job to dodge them the best you can. 

Proceeds will help benefit the American Red Cross. 

Participants will receive a free t-shirt. The top 5 men and top 5 women finishers will receive a medal. 

The winner gets a fitness membership at 517 fitness. 

Families are invited to a free "trunk or treat" at 1p.m.

To sign up click here. 

