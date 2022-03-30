Trial Continues for Owensboro Teen's 2020 Murder Case

Nearly 20 witnesses ranging from first responders, emotional neighbors, to the last person who saw Corban Henry alive testified Tuesday during the first full day of trial.
One Owensboro Police Officer testified, that there was a Co2 Pistol found in Corban Henry's waistband, which is an airsoft pistol. Responding officers believed it was a regular pistol on scene.
The Coroner and Medical Examiner took the stand, they say the bullet that hit Corban Henry went through his back, and out the front of his chest, causing damage to his vital organs. The juvenile who was driving Henry on the moped said he felt something hot hit his back.
Neighbors testified that they heard a loud scooter and multiple gunshots, then heavy police presence. One witness, breaking down in tears recalling the horrible sight.
The timeline leading up to shots fired, and after were laid out. Surveillance video from a nearby gas station showed two black males, one with dreads at the time (matching police description) just one hour before shots were fired.
Police say they were called to two crime scenes, one where Henry was shot, and the other where two suspects matching the description were hiding out. Officers also found guns inside a duffle bag in the home.
One OPD Officer testified Johnson told them he was on West 5th Street the night of August 15th, 2020.
The trial will continue Wednesday morning at 9:30. We will have a crew in the Courtroom.