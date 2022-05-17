Trial date approaching for Evansville woman charged in murder/rape case

The remaining suspect in an utterly bizarre and equally gruesome rape and murder investigation from October is finally set to stand trial in just a few weeks.
On Tuesday, attorneys in the case met for a pre-trial conference.
The suspect, Heidi Carter, was arrested back in October for an incident that unfolded at a home on Stinson Avenue on Evansville’s west side.
Carter is facing two counts of murder, one count of rape, one count of carrying a handgun as a prior felon, and multiple counts of criminal confinement.
All the charges stem from a series of violent crimes that authorities say were committed by Carter and her boyfriend, Carey Hammond.
Hammond was fatally shot by police at the Stinson Avenue home on the night of Carter’s arrest.
Inside the home was a shackled female and the body of 50-year-old Timothy Ivy who had been strangled to death not long before police arrived on scene.
Authorities believe Hammond was the person responsible for killing Ivy.
In November, Evansville Police said an investigation had determined that there may be other victims of crimes committed by Carter and Hammond. Those people, and others with information, were asked to come forward and talk with investigators.
Carter’s trial was reaffirmed Tuesday morning to begin on June 13th.
We’re expected to learn more on what specifically was discussed at the pre-trial conference on Wednesday when the information is put into court records.