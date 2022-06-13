Trial date moved for Evansville woman accused of murder and rape

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 115 this afternoon and Tuesday,
and up to 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
mid 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, June 14, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Trial date moved for Evansville woman accused of murder and rape

  • Updated
  • 0
Heidi Carter mugshot via Vanderburgh County Jail

The trial date for an Evansville woman accused of several crimes including rape and murder has been moved.

Court records show the jury trial for 36-year-old Heidi Carter has been rescheduled to take place on the morning of Monday, Nov. 28.

Before being rescheduled, Carter's trial was originally set to take place on Monday morning.

Carter was arrested back in October for an incident that unfolded at a home on Stinson Avenue on Evansville’s west side.

Carter is facing two counts of murder, one count of rape, one count of carrying a handgun as a prior felon, and multiple counts of criminal confinement in connection to the incident.

An affidavit for Carter's arrest says that Carter invited two victims to a home on Stinson Avenue to engage in drug and sexual activities. The affidavit says Carter's boyfriend, Carey Hammond, came home to find the three, when he became enraged and beat the couple with a baseball bat.

According to the affidavit, Hammond then raped the female victim and strangled the boyfriend, killing him. It says Carter later admitted to helping Hammond. He later died in a "suicide by cop" situation.

Affidavit Reveals New Details About Evansville Murder-Rape Case

Carter remains held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

