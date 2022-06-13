Trial date moved for Evansville woman accused of murder and rape

The trial date for an Evansville woman accused of several crimes including rape and murder has been moved.
Court records show the jury trial for 36-year-old Heidi Carter has been rescheduled to take place on the morning of Monday, Nov. 28.
Before being rescheduled, Carter's trial was originally set to take place on Monday morning.
Carter was arrested back in October for an incident that unfolded at a home on Stinson Avenue on Evansville’s west side.
Carter is facing two counts of murder, one count of rape, one count of carrying a handgun as a prior felon, and multiple counts of criminal confinement in connection to the incident.
An affidavit for Carter's arrest says that Carter invited two victims to a home on Stinson Avenue to engage in drug and sexual activities. The affidavit says Carter's boyfriend, Carey Hammond, came home to find the three, when he became enraged and beat the couple with a baseball bat.
According to the affidavit, Hammond then raped the female victim and strangled the boyfriend, killing him. It says Carter later admitted to helping Hammond. He later died in a "suicide by cop" situation.
Carter remains held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.
