Trial date set for Evansville teen charged with murder in fatal hit-and-run

The trial date has been set for an Evansville, Indiana teen who was arrested after being accused of running a woman over, killing her.

The jury trial for 16-year-old Mateo Rodriguez of Evansville is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 24, at 8 a.m.

Rodriguez was arrested back in April, after police say he stole a car at a local gas station before fatally running a woman over.

The woman who died was later identified as 33-year-old Megan Schaefer of Evansville.

The coroner's office ruled Schaefer's official cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

In addition to two murder charges, court records show Rodriguez faces charges of auto theft, robbery resulting in serious injury, and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.