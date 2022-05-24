 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trial date set for former civilian EPD employee charged with child molestation

  • Updated
  • 0
Gregory Galka via Evansville Police Department

Gregory Galka, 57, via Evansville Police Department

A trial date has been set for a former civilian employee of the Evansville Police Department who was arrested and charged with child molestation.

Court records show 57-year-old Gregory Galka will go to trial on Nov. 30 at 8:00 a.m.

Back in March, EPD released a statement saying Galka, who worked for the department as a civilian I.T. employee, had been arrested and charged with child molestation.

According to court records, Galka was officially charged with 12 counts of child molesting.

Each charge is a level 4 felony.