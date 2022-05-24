Trial date set for former civilian EPD employee charged with child molestation

A trial date has been set for a former civilian employee of the Evansville Police Department who was arrested and charged with child molestation.
Court records show 57-year-old Gregory Galka will go to trial on Nov. 30 at 8:00 a.m.
Back in March, EPD released a statement saying Galka, who worked for the department as a civilian I.T. employee, had been arrested and charged with child molestation.
According to court records, Galka was officially charged with 12 counts of child molesting.
Each charge is a level 4 felony.