Trial date set for man accused of fatally shooting 2 people at Henderson men's center

A trial date has been set for a man accused of shooting and killing multiple people at a men's shelter in Henderson, Kentucky.

On Tuesday morning, 37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs appeared in court, where his jury trial date was set for Aug. 15, 2023.

Gibbs faces two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder after the shooting, which happened at the Harbor House Christian Center at the end of August, claiming two lives.

The men who died in the shooting were identified 67-year-old Steven Wathen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes.

Ahead of Gibbs' August 2023 jury trial, two pre-trial conferences are scheduled - one for Dec. 5, 2022, and another for June 5, 2023.

Gibbs remains held in the Henderson County Jail on a $500,000 full cash bond.