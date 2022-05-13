Trial date set for woman accused of pulling knife on Vanderburgh County deputies

A trial date has been set for an Evansville woman who was accused of pulling a knife on deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.

51-year-old Antwynette Pope is scheduled to go on trial on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 8:00 a.m.

Pope was originally arrested back in March after the sheriff's office says she pulled a knife on deputies during a standoff at some apartments on Eden Court.

After that incident, Pope was originally facing an attempted murder charge, but court records show her charges were reduced to battery by means of a deadly weapon and intimidation.

Pope's trial date was set during a heading held Friday.

She remains held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.