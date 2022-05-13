 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of
points on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 35.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.7
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Trial date set for woman accused of pulling knife on Vanderburgh County deputies

  • Updated
  • 0
ANTWYNETTE LESHAY POPE via Vanderburgh Jail

Antwynette Pope via Vanderburgh County Jail

A trial date has been set for an Evansville woman who was accused of pulling a knife on deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.

51-year-old Antwynette Pope is scheduled to go on trial on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 8:00 a.m.

Pope was originally arrested back in March after the sheriff's office says she pulled a knife on deputies during a standoff at some apartments on Eden Court.

After that incident, Pope was originally facing an attempted murder charge, but court records show her charges were reduced to battery by means of a deadly weapon and intimidation.

Pope's trial date was set during a heading held Friday.

She remains held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

