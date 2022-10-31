 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG MAY DEVELOP LATER TONIGHT...

Clearing skies and calm winds will combine with high humidity
overnight to make conditions increasingly favorable for areas of
dense fog, especially late, and into the early morning Tuesday.

Visibilities may be reduced to one quarter of a mile or less in
some areas. We may need a Dense Fog Advisory later tonight should
conditions deteriorate.

Trick or Treater's scattered around Henderson

  • Updated
  • 0

Thousands of pieces of candy were given out as hundreds of children attended

The Downtown Henderson Partnership and the Henderson Kentucky Chamber of Commerce hosted the Downtown Trick or Trick event Monday night at 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Almost every business located downtown participated by handing out candy to the kids who stopped by with their trick or treat bags.

Thousands of pieces of candy were given out as hundreds of children attended the event. The event offered those in attendance the chance to showcase their Halloween costumes.

"I'm a cowboy," said Charles Jowner. "I love the country feeling."

"We're dressed up as Minecraft Steve and Cooper," said Frederick and Jacob. "We just love the game, we play it a lot."

Henderson General Baptist Church also hosted a trunk or treat event. That event took place at 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Several cars were lined up throughout the churches parking lot to hand out candy to trick or treaters.

halloween trick or treat candy

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you