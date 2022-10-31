Trick or Treater's scattered around Henderson

The Downtown Henderson Partnership and the Henderson Kentucky Chamber of Commerce hosted the Downtown Trick or Trick event Monday night at 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Almost every business located downtown participated by handing out candy to the kids who stopped by with their trick or treat bags.
Thousands of pieces of candy were given out as hundreds of children attended the event. The event offered those in attendance the chance to showcase their Halloween costumes.
"I'm a cowboy," said Charles Jowner. "I love the country feeling."
"We're dressed up as Minecraft Steve and Cooper," said Frederick and Jacob. "We just love the game, we play it a lot."
Henderson General Baptist Church also hosted a trunk or treat event. That event took place at 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Several cars were lined up throughout the churches parking lot to hand out candy to trick or treaters.