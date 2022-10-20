Trick-or-Treating in the Tri-State this Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner, and kids and families across the Tri-State are excited for the events of the season, especially trick-or-treating.

44News reached out to leaders in several local communities like Daviess County, Kentucky, and Evansville, Indiana, who said that they don't plan on setting any specific trick-or-treating times this year.

Authorities do tell us that they generally recommend kids trick-or-treat before dark to stay safe. Police say that kids can also carry flashlights with fresh batteries, reflective tape, and even glowsticks to stay extra visible while collecting candy.

Police also encourage other common safety practices, like only going to homes that have a porch light on, and never entering a home or a car for a treat.

Some law enforcement agencies have even urged parents to check their kids' candy before consumption, with the recent trend of fentanyl being transported in popular candy boxes, in addition to "rainbow fentanyl," which seemingly targets the younger population through its colorful appearance.

If you're looking for a family friendly trick-or-treating experience and wanting to skip the door-to-door approach, there are several other options too. In Evansville, multiple law enforcement agencies will come together to host the "Drugs Are a Trick, Not a Treat" event at historic Bosse Field. Over in Owensboro, Brescia University will be hosting a "trunk-or-treat" event, proving kids and families with a fun alternative to door knocking.

Stay with 44News on-air for more updates on Halloween plans and events as they're announced.