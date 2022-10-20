Trick-or-Treating in the Tri-State this Halloween

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Potential Will Continue Through The Weekend...

Ongoing drought conditions have resulted in very dry vegetation
across our region, and no rain is expected through the weekend.
Although relative humidity will gradually increase each day, the
winds will become stronger over the weekend. The danger of field
and woods fires will remain quite high until early next week, when
rain chances will increase.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes can ignite grass.

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions Today...

.Southwest winds will average 10 to 15 mph with some gusts to 20
mph. Afternoon relative humidity will drop into the 17 to 23
percent range. Both conditions will combine with very dry fuels
across the area due to the persistent drought to create critical
fire danger across the region today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND
WESTERN KENTUCKY...

* AFFECTED AREAS...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 17 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Trick-or-Treating in the Tri-State this Halloween

  • Updated
  • 0
Halloween candy trick or treating

Halloween is right around the corner, and kids and families across the Tri-State are excited for the events of the season, especially trick-or-treating.

44News reached out to leaders in several local communities like Daviess County, Kentucky, and Evansville, Indiana, who said that they don't plan on setting any specific trick-or-treating times this year.

Authorities do tell us that they generally recommend kids trick-or-treat before dark to stay safe. Police say that kids can also carry flashlights with fresh batteries, reflective tape, and even glowsticks to stay extra visible while collecting candy.

Police also encourage other common safety practices, like only going to homes that have a porch light on, and never entering a home or a car for a treat.

Some law enforcement agencies have even urged parents to check their kids' candy before consumption, with the recent trend of fentanyl being transported in popular candy boxes, in addition to "rainbow fentanyl," which seemingly targets the younger population through its colorful appearance.

If you're looking for a family friendly trick-or-treating experience and wanting to skip the door-to-door approach, there are several other options too. In Evansville, multiple law enforcement agencies will come together to host the "Drugs Are a Trick, Not a Treat" event at historic Bosse Field. Over in Owensboro, Brescia University will be hosting a "trunk-or-treat" event, proving kids and families with a fun alternative to door knocking.

Stay with 44News on-air for more updates on Halloween plans and events as they're announced.

