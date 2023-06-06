Trinity Stormwater Park construction increases budget amid historical grave excavations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Due to the discovery of a shocking number of graves and the slow, careful work of uncovering them, the construction of the Trinity Stormwater Park is expecting to overrun its initial budget.
Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility went before the city on Tuesday to ask for $500 million more for the project, and they were given the extra funds. That additional funding adds-on to the project's initial $10 million price tag.
Matt Montgomery, capital projects manager at EWSU, told 44News ”digging in downtown is always a challenge.”
After the discovery of human remains in March, construction crews have had to work slowly and carefully under the supervision of a team of archaeologists, frequently having to stop to hand-excavate more uncovered graves.
The remains represent a part of Evansville’s history that dates back hundreds of years to its founders. Andrew Martin, director of operations for Evansville Cultural Resource Analysts, told 44News ”[the remains are] associated with Evansville’s earliest cemetery. This was established in the early 1800s, possibly as early as 1816, so we’re uncovering some of the earliest occupants of Evansville.”
68 graves have been discovered so far, 63 of which have been excavated. Director Martin says the work is composed of jobs such as cleaning bricks used in graves to search for clues or markings that might provide hints to who made them and when.
In the planning stage of the 1-million-gallon storm water storage facility and park, EWSU believed the graves being uncovered had been moved in the early 1900s.
”We really didn’t think we’d find any [graves]," Montgomery said, "because of what we knew at the time, but to be honest with you–68–that’s a lot more than we ever really imagined.”
Officials believe they are near the end of the archaeological excavations and are hoping work on the park and storm water storage facility will start up again at full-speed.