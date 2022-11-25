Tristate Christmas tree shopping in full swing

With Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, many people across the Tristate are buying Christmas trees.
Area boy scout troops kicked off the holiday season with Christmas tree sales on Black Friday. The troops offer a variety of different trees, including Frasier and Balsam firs, in various shapes and sizes to accommodate your preferences.
One of these trees will run you $60 to $80 - up $10-$20 from last year - due to environmental factors and market conditions.
Although artificial trees remain the more popular option for many Americans, going the natural route has some benefits.
For others, it's the aroma of the pine needles that put them in the holiday spirit.
"One of the first things you always here is 'man, these smell great, so you know between the smell and the just kind of the old fashioned Christmas type feeling that you get,"" Griese explained.
If you do go with a real tree, it is important to water it regularly so that it makes it to the 25th. According to the National Christmas Tree Federation, a natural tree can be easily reused or recycled as it is biodegradable and can be mulched.
If a real tree is the right fit for you, it may be best to go shopping sooner than later - supplies doesn't last long. The Boy Scouts tree stands are located in front of Sacred Heart Church and by the Vann soccer fields in Evansville, or on Green Street in Henderson.
"C'mon down and see what we got here for ya. We got nothing but perfect trees here," added Griese.
The stands will be open for the next several weeks or until supplies run out.