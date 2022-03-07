Troopers Remind Drivers of Importance of 'Move Over Law'

Over the weekend, a semi crashed into a KSP cruiser in Daviess County.
"Those traffic stops, you never know what could happen and that's dealing with violators and everyone else on the roadways. "If you look at the magnitude of the side swipe, it could've been a lot worse," Trooper Corey King
Trooper King says the officer was conducting a traffic stop on US 60 in Daviess County, and was struck by a semi while he was still in the car.
According to King, these situations happen far to often, in the recent ice storm two cruisers were hit and damaged 8 hours apart.
That's why officials are reminding everyone of the Move Over Law. "It's common courtesy to move for everyone. If they have a broke down stalled vehicle, or a flat tire, it is just common courtesy to move over. However if that vehicle is an emergency vehicle it is a law to move over if you can."
If drivers have the opportunity to switch lanes, and fail to do so causing an accident, that is a violation.
According to the National EOY (End of Year) Law Enforcement Officer 2021 Fatalities Report, 58 officers died due to traffic related causes while working along our nations roadways. The number is up 38% from 2020.
Thankfully, this Trooper was not injured.