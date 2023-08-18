 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Trump expected to skip debate and do interview with Tucker Carlson instead

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, August 12, in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall/AP

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to skip the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday and is instead expected to sit for an interview with former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson, multiple sources familiar with his plans tell CNN.

Over the last 24 hours, Trump has increasingly been informing those close to him that he has made his decision, and will not be on the debate stage next week.

The timing for the Carlson interview has yet to be determined, the sources said, but it is expected to air around the same time as the debate. The New York Times first reported the details of the Carlson interview.

CNN previously reported that Trump was not expected to participate in the debate and that his campaign had engaged in conversations with Carlson about a potential interview as counterprogramming for the event.

Trump’s advisers continue to add the caveat, however, that the former president could ultimately change his mind and decide at the 11th hour that he wants to attend the debate.

Trump has both publicly and privately feuded with Fox News, as has Carlson, who left the network earlier this year after the network settled a monster defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.

The former president has privately and publicly floated skipping either one or both of the first two Republican presidential primary debates, given his lead in the polls. The second presidential debate is scheduled for September at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

Wednesday’s primary debate is the first of the 2024 cycle. It will come just over a week after the former president was indicted for a fourth time, this time for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. Negotiations between his lawyers and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office over the details of his surrender are expected to continue into next week, CNN previously reported. He faces an August 25 deadline to surrender.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

