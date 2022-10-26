Trunk or Treat event at Owensboro's Dugan Best coming up

Coming up this Saturday, Dugan Best Recreation Center in Owensboro is hosting the Halloween Trunk or Treat and carnival in the park.
It's the second annual event.
Organizers are encouraging people to get dressed up and enjoy a parking lot filled with trunks full of candy.
Some of the guests include the Owensboro Police Department D.A.R.E vehicle and the Owensboro Fire Department truck.
There will be food, candy, games, a costume contest and more.
It's all happening at Dugan Best, 1003 Omega Street in Owensboro Saturday October 29.