Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River and minor
flooding is now expected at Newburgh and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 40.5 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tuesday afternoon shooting in Evansville leads to 2 arrests

  • Updated
  • 0
Andre Lamonte Ellington Jr and Deviaire Andrew Banks via Vanderburgh County Jail

Andre Lamonte Ellington Jr and Deviaire Andrew Banks (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Two men were arrested in Evansville on Tuesday after a shooting that left one person injured.

The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to an area of E. Indiana Street just off of N Rotherwood Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 about a person with a gun.

Moments later, EPD says dispatch got new information that gunshots were being fired in the same area.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his foot. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment. When a detective spoke to the man at the hospital, they say he didn't want to press charges.

Investigators at the scene of the shooting say they found five 9mm shell casings.

Officers spoke to a witness at the scene who said it all started when a fight broke out.

The witness claimed that 25-year-old Andrae Ellington Jr. pulled a gun out and handed it to another man, 22-year-old Deviaire Banks. After losing sight of the men, the witness said they heard several gunshots.

EPD says officers later found the car that they believed the men were in, and that a gun was seen in plain view on the floorboard. They say the handgun was a 9mm, and that there were five rounds missing.

Police say Ellington and Banks were interviewed at EPD Headquarters. In their interviews, EPD says both men denied having a handgun during the incident.

EPD says Banks and Ellington were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges for possession of a handgun without a license.

