Tuesday afternoon shooting in Evansville leads to 2 arrests

Two men were arrested in Evansville on Tuesday after a shooting that left one person injured.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to an area of E. Indiana Street just off of N Rotherwood Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 about a person with a gun.
Moments later, EPD says dispatch got new information that gunshots were being fired in the same area.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his foot. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment. When a detective spoke to the man at the hospital, they say he didn't want to press charges.
Investigators at the scene of the shooting say they found five 9mm shell casings.
Officers spoke to a witness at the scene who said it all started when a fight broke out.
The witness claimed that 25-year-old Andrae Ellington Jr. pulled a gun out and handed it to another man, 22-year-old Deviaire Banks. After losing sight of the men, the witness said they heard several gunshots.
EPD says officers later found the car that they believed the men were in, and that a gun was seen in plain view on the floorboard. They say the handgun was a 9mm, and that there were five rounds missing.
Police say Ellington and Banks were interviewed at EPD Headquarters. In their interviews, EPD says both men denied having a handgun during the incident.
EPD says Banks and Ellington were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges for possession of a handgun without a license.