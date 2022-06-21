 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Tuesday marks 2 years since disappearance of Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson

  • Updated
  • 0

Tuesday marked two years since the disappearance of Evansville, Indiana woman Dawnita Wilkerson.

Wilkerson was last seen in Evansville on June 21, 2020, getting into a silver/pewter-colored 2004 Chevy Suburban at a motel, according to the FBI.

The FBI says that her phone was shut off by the next morning.

Her family reported her missing when she didn’t call her mother or her daughters, as she usually did. Authorities said Wilkerson also has several medical conditions that require medication.

In Septermber 2021, family and community members came together to make sure Wilkerson's name was not forgotten.

Anyone who may have information on the case is asked to call the FBI Indianapolis Office at 317-595-4000 or the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979.

Download PDF FBI information on missing woman Dawnita Wilkerson

