Tuesday marks 2 years since disappearance of Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson

Tuesday marked two years since the disappearance of Evansville, Indiana woman Dawnita Wilkerson.

Wilkerson was last seen in Evansville on June 21, 2020, getting into a silver/pewter-colored 2004 Chevy Suburban at a motel, according to the FBI.

The FBI says that her phone was shut off by the next morning.

Her family reported her missing when she didn’t call her mother or her daughters, as she usually did. Authorities said Wilkerson also has several medical conditions that require medication.

In Septermber 2021, family and community members came together to make sure Wilkerson's name was not forgotten.

Anyone who may have information on the case is asked to call the FBI Indianapolis Office at 317-595-4000 or the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979.