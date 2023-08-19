 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Two accused of selling drugs and guns to juveniles in Daviess County

Trace Randall Dowell

DAVIESS COUNTY, KY. (WEVV)— Two people face multiple charges after an investigation revealed weapons and drugs were being sold to juveniles.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says detectives executed a search warrant on Trace Dowell and Shelby Taylor's home on Hathaway Street on Wednesday around 1:00 a.m.

According to the press release, the warrant was part of an investigation into illegal weapons and drugs sold to juveniles.

Authorities say they seized an AK-style rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, and a stolen Ruger 1911 pistol.

Authorities also seized marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and pills.

Trace Dowell was charged with permitting a minor to possess a handgun, receiving a stolen firearm, trafficking marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Shelby Taylor was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Both were booked into the Daviess County Jail.

