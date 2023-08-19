Two accused of selling drugs and guns to juveniles in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, KY. (WEVV)— Two people face multiple charges after an investigation revealed weapons and drugs were being sold to juveniles.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says detectives executed a search warrant on Trace Dowell and Shelby Taylor's home on Hathaway Street on Wednesday around 1:00 a.m.
According to the press release, the warrant was part of an investigation into illegal weapons and drugs sold to juveniles.
Authorities say they seized an AK-style rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, and a stolen Ruger 1911 pistol.
Authorities also seized marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and pills.
Trace Dowell was charged with permitting a minor to possess a handgun, receiving a stolen firearm, trafficking marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Shelby Taylor was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Both were booked into the Daviess County Jail.