Two Adults, Two Kids Displaced After Evansville House Fire

Crews with the Evansville Fire Department were on the scene of an early-morning house fire Wednesday.
It happened early Wednesday morning around 2:00 a.m. on East Virginia Street near North Evans Avenue.
EFD says that the people who lived at the home were there when the fire started and that they called 911 when they smelled smoke shortly after going to bed.
Fire crews quickly arrived at the home to find flames venting from the corner of the house.
EFD says the fire caused power lines to melt and fall on a chain-link fence, and that a neighboring home also received some damage from the heat of the flames.
Since the fire had made its way into the attic of the home, it took about 30 minutes before the fire was considered fully extinguished.
Everyone living at the home was able to escape uninjured, but the fire department says that two adults, two kids, and some pets were displaced.
Investigators believe some scented candles may have started the fire, but an official cause has not been determined and the fire remains under investigation.