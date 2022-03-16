 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and
Massac Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard
Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The lower Ohio River will continue to fall through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 24.3 feet Saturday,
March 26.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Two Adults, Two Kids Displaced After Evansville House Fire

  • Updated
  • 0
3-16-2022 E Virginia Street House Fire

Crews with the Evansville Fire Department were on the scene of an early-morning house fire Wednesday.

It happened early Wednesday morning around 2:00 a.m. on East Virginia Street near North Evans Avenue.

EFD says that the people who lived at the home were there when the fire started and that they called 911 when they smelled smoke shortly after going to bed.

Fire crews quickly arrived at the home to find flames venting from the corner of the house.

EFD says the fire caused power lines to melt and fall on a chain-link fence, and that a neighboring home also received some damage from the heat of the flames.

Since the fire had made its way into the attic of the home, it took about 30 minutes before the fire was considered fully extinguished.

Everyone living at the home was able to escape uninjured, but the fire department says that two adults, two kids, and some pets were displaced.

Investigators believe some scented candles may have started the fire, but an official cause has not been determined and the fire remains under investigation.

