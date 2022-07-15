Two areas in Evansville are under a boil advisory

Portions of a pair of Evansville neighborhoods are under a precautionary boil advisory.
The first advisory was issued July 13 and affects customers on the west side. The impacted homes are between Hartmentz road to the north, Drier Boulevard to the east, Claremont to the south and S. Barker to the west.
The other advisory was issued on July 14 and impacts customers on the north side of the city. Most of those customers are located along a stretch of Mill Road.
For updates and exact locations, click here for the boil advisory map