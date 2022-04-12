Two Arrested After Meth Found in Webster County Home With Young Kids: Police

Two people were arrested in Providence, Kentucky on Monday after police say young kids who hadn't been to school for several weeks were found in a home where meth and other illegal items were found.
It started on Monday around 2:00 p.m. when the Providence Police Department says Chief Todd Jones went to a home on N. Green Street to check the welfare of two children that had not been in school for several weeks.
PPD says that when Chief Jones got to the home, he talked to 36-year-old Rose Jones and 40-year-old Walter Larose. There were also two young kids under the age of 12 at the home, according to police.
Police say Larose appeared to be under the influence, and that he was trying to remove items from the home.
They say they found meth and other paraphernalia that Larose had hidden in some trash. They also said that Chief Jones found more methamphetamine and paraphernalia in some of Jones' clothes in a dresser in the bedroom.
Police say the kids were removed from the home and relocated to a family in Providence pending an investigation by Social Services.
PPD says Larose and Jones were arrested and booked into the Webster County Jail on charges of meth and paraphernalia possession. Both have since been released.