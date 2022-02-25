Two Arrested After Suspected Fentanyl Pills and Rifle Found in Hopkins County Home, Police Say

Two people were arrested in Hopkins County on Thursday after police say they found possible fentanyl pills and an AK-74 style rifle in a home where kids were living.
The Madisonville Police Department says 25-year-old Madison Duncan and 23-year-old Jacorion Murray were arrested on Thursday morning after a search of a home on Old Morganfield Road in Nebo, Kentucky.
Police say they obtained a warrant for the search after a tip was received from another individual during an earlier investigation.
During the search of the home, MPD says detectives found 180 suspected Fentanyl pills and an AK-74 style rifle.
Also inside the house were multiple kids' toys and clothes, police said. Detectives were told by a family member that kids lived at the house with Duncan.
Duncan was charged with drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a minor, while Murray was charged with drug trafficking.
Both were booked into the Hopkins County Jail.