Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam and
Newburgh Dam.

.Heavy Rainfall over the last week will continue to cause rises on
the Ohio River into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 43.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.7
feet Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 40.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.0
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Two Arrested After Suspected Fentanyl Pills and Rifle Found in Hopkins County Home, Police Say

Madison Duncan and Jacorion Murray via Hopkins County Jail

Madison Duncan (L) and Jacorion Murray (R) via Hopkins County Jail

Two people were arrested in Hopkins County on Thursday after police say they found possible fentanyl pills and an AK-74 style rifle in a home where kids were living.

The Madisonville Police Department says 25-year-old Madison Duncan and 23-year-old Jacorion Murray were arrested on Thursday morning after a search of a home on Old Morganfield Road in Nebo, Kentucky.

Police say they obtained a warrant for the search after a tip was received from another individual during an earlier investigation.

During the search of the home, MPD says detectives found 180 suspected Fentanyl pills and an AK-74 style rifle. 

Also inside the house were multiple kids' toys and clothes, police said. Detectives were told by a family member that kids lived at the house with Duncan.

Duncan was charged with drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a minor, while Murray was charged with drug trafficking.

Both were booked into the Hopkins County Jail.

