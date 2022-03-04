Two Arrested for Attempting to Smuggle Fentanyl Into Branchville Correctional Center: Affidavit

Two people were arrested in Evansville on Thursday after authorities say they tried smuggling fentanyl into the Branchville Correctional Center.
34-year-old James Banks Jr. and 25-year-old Lizbeth Villagrana were arrested on drug dealing charges through an investigation into the attempted drug smuggling, according to police.
The investigation started when detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force say they were contacted by an Intelligence Coordinator and Correctional Police Officer with the Indiana Department of Correction, who said he had uncovered a potential conspiracy between Villagrana, Banks Jr., and several inmates at the Branchville Correctional Facility, to traffic contraband into the facility for their own financial gain.
The IDOC Officer told local authorities that the potential scheme had been uncovered by phone calls that had been monitored at the prison.
Members of the joint drug task force say they were conducting surveillance at Banks Jr.'s Florida Street home in Evansville on Thursday, where they believed Villagrana would be delivering the narcotics.
While conducting surveillance, the detectives say they saw Villagrana's car. They say they pulled her over and that she admitted she was delivering narcotics to Banks Jr.'s home. Detectives said they found 25.7 grams of fentanyl powder inside Villagrana's car.
Detectives said that a short time later, Banks Jr. showed up at the home on Florida Street, where he was taken into custody.
Both Banks Jr. and Villagrana were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.