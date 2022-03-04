 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.



.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will slowly fall through
the weekend, with levels dropping below flood stages from early to
the middle of next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 43.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.9
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...Elevated Fire Danger Today...

The combination of gusty south winds, low relative humidities,
near record temperatures, and small fuels drying out from several
days of dry weather will aggravate burning conditions later
today. Given sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts of 30 to 35
mph, fires could become uncontrolled. Use caution if planning to
burn today and perhaps consider another day if possible.

Two Arrested for Attempting to Smuggle Fentanyl Into Branchville Correctional Center: Affidavit

  • Updated
  • 0
James Edwards Banks Jr and Lizbeth Villagrana via Vanderburgh County Jail

Lizbeth Villagrana, 25, of Lafayette (L) and James Edwards Banks Jr., 34, of Evansville (R) (Vanderburgh County Jail photos)

Two people were arrested in Evansville on Thursday after authorities say they tried smuggling fentanyl into the Branchville Correctional Center.

34-year-old James Banks Jr. and 25-year-old Lizbeth Villagrana were arrested on drug dealing charges through an investigation into the attempted drug smuggling, according to police.

The investigation started when detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force say they were contacted by an Intelligence Coordinator and Correctional Police Officer with the Indiana Department of Correction, who said he had uncovered a potential conspiracy between Villagrana, Banks Jr., and several inmates at the Branchville Correctional Facility, to traffic contraband into the facility for their own financial gain.

The IDOC Officer told local authorities that the potential scheme had been uncovered by phone calls that had been monitored at the prison.

Members of the joint drug task force say they were conducting surveillance at Banks Jr.'s Florida Street home in Evansville on Thursday, where they believed Villagrana would be delivering the narcotics.

While conducting surveillance, the detectives say they saw Villagrana's car. They say they pulled her over and that she admitted she was delivering narcotics to Banks Jr.'s home. Detectives said they found 25.7 grams of fentanyl powder inside Villagrana's car.

Detectives said that a short time later, Banks Jr. showed up at the home on Florida Street, where he was taken into custody.

Both Banks Jr. and Villagrana were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

