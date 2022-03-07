 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 38.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage later today,
dropping to 36.5 feet tomorrow morning, and then begin rising
early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise above flood stage
again Wednesday morning, cresting at 42.4 feet Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Two Arrested in Ohio County With Marijuana, Young Kids in the Car: Police

  • Updated
  • 0
Beaver Dam PD Evidence Photo

(Beaver Dam Police Department Evidence Photo)

Two people are facing drug trafficking and child endangerment charges after police in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, say they were pulled over for driving nearly 100 mph with marijuana in the car.

The Beaver Dam Police Department says it happened on Sunday, when officers pulled over a vehicle for driving 99 mph on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

During the traffic stop, police say they could smell marijuana.

According to police, 30-year-old Lillian Gomez and 23-year-old James Martinez, both of Brooklyn, New York, were in the car with their two young kids.

Police say Martinez and Gomez were found to be in possession of packaged marijuana that had been purchased in California.

Lillian Gomez and James Martinez via Ohio County Jail

Lillian Gomez (L) and James Martinez (R) via Ohio County Jail

Both Gomez and Martinez were arrested and charged with marijuana trafficking and endangering the welfare of a minor.

They were booked into the Ohio County Jail.

