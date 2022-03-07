Two Arrested in Ohio County With Marijuana, Young Kids in the Car: Police

Two people are facing drug trafficking and child endangerment charges after police in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, say they were pulled over for driving nearly 100 mph with marijuana in the car.
The Beaver Dam Police Department says it happened on Sunday, when officers pulled over a vehicle for driving 99 mph on the Western Kentucky Parkway.
During the traffic stop, police say they could smell marijuana.
According to police, 30-year-old Lillian Gomez and 23-year-old James Martinez, both of Brooklyn, New York, were in the car with their two young kids.
Police say Martinez and Gomez were found to be in possession of packaged marijuana that had been purchased in California.
Both Gomez and Martinez were arrested and charged with marijuana trafficking and endangering the welfare of a minor.
They were booked into the Ohio County Jail.