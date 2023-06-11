Two arrested in separate incidents for boat DUIs on the Ohio River

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV)— Indiana Conservation Officers arrested two people for driving a boat while intoxicated on Saturday.
In the first incident, an ICO was on patrol on the Ohio River near Old Dam 48 around 6:00 p.m.
Authorities say Michael Stone was driving his boat towards a bank at idle speed and did not yield to the ICO's boat.
According to the affidavit, Stone's boat registration expired in 2022.
Authorities say Stone's speech was slurred, and his eyes were watery.
Officers say Stone failed field sobriety tests and had a breath alcohol content of 0.16.
Stone was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for operating a motorboat while intoxicated and operating a motorboat while intoxicated above 0.08.
In the second incident, an ICO was on patrol on the Ohio River around 8:30 p.m. when they saw a boat driving after sunset with no navigational lights.
Authorities initiated a traffic stop and told the boat owner, Jacob Hubbs, that it is required by law to have navigational lights on between sunset and sunrise. Authorities say Hubbs' lights did not work.
The affidavit says Hubbs showed signs of impairment and had a breath alcohol content of 0.16.
He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for operating a motorboat while intoxicated.