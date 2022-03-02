Two Arrests Made In Connection to 2020 Double Murder Out of Dubois County

Two people have been arrested in connection to a double murder investigation that began in Dubois County, Indiana, in November of 2020, according to prosecutors.
Authorities say 24-year-old Stephen Gomez of Huntingburg and 53-year-old Kevin Wayman of Taswell have been arrested on multiple charges in connection to the investigation.
According to prosecutors, both Gomez and Wayman played a part in a robbery that was planned to take place during a drug deal at the Maple Grove trailer park in Jasper back in November of 2020.
During the attempted robbery, authorities say 21-year-old Tre Carnahan of Jasper and 19-year-old Andres W.C. Lopez of Owensboro shot and killed each other after Carnahan tried to rob Lopez at gunpoint while buying two pounds of marijuana from him.
Investigators say Wayman gave the gun used in the shooting to Gomez, and that Gomez, knowing of Carnahan's plan to rob Lopez, gave the gun to Carnahan. They say that Gomez also served as a lookout during the incident.
Both Gomez and Wayman were arrested in late February 2022, and both have since appeared for their initial hearings.
Wayman's bond was set at $10,000. Jail records show he has since been released from custody.
As for Gomez, he remains in the Dubois County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Officials say there's still one arrest warrant remaining in the investigation as well as a juvenile case pending.