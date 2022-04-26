Two charged with murder and neglect after infant found dead in Warrick County: sheriff

Two people have been arrested on felony charges in Warrick County, Indiana, in connection to the death of an infant, the Warrick County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
According to the sheriff's office, 23-year-old Caylin Opal Marie Monroe and 22-year-old Jakob Chance Scott were arrested and charged with murder and neglect on Tuesday in connection to the infant's death.
The investigation started back in February of 2022 after deputies were called to a home on Honeysuckle Drive in Boonville in reference to an infant who was unresponsive.
The sheriff's office says that when medical units got to the home, they determined that the infant was dead.
As the investigation continued, WCSO says investigators gathered enough information to submit the case for review by the prosecutor's office.
After that review, both Scott and Monroe were charged with felony charges of Murder and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, according to the sheriff's office.
They were both booked into the Warrick County Jail on no bond.
No other information has been released at this time.