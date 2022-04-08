Two Charged With Neglect After Pill Press Found in Evansville Home With Infant: Affidavit

Two people were arrested on charges of neglect on Thursday after authorities said they found a pill press and other substances in a home where an infant was living.

It happened on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. when detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home on the corner of S. Parker Drive and E. Walnut Street in Evansville, Indiana.

Investigators say that 33-year-old Chelsea Arndell was living at the home with her young child, who is under the age of 1.

When authorities searched the home, they said they found a pill press, and that Arndell admitted that she and another person had used it to make pills using a chemical that had been purchased from India or China.

A sample of powder that was found near the pill press tested positive for fentanyl, according to investigators. They say that residue in a prescription bottle with Arndell's name on it also tested positive for fentanyl.

Investigators at the home said they also found other counterfeit pills that did not test positive for fentanyl.

Detectives said they also arrested 36-year-old Elisha Dillingham on the street in front of the home. They said that Dillingham is the father of the infant, and that he admitted to knowing about the pill press operation.

The affidavit says that Dillingham and Arndell were both arrested and charged with neglect for knowingly allowing the infant to live in the home where counterfeit pills were being made.

Jail records show Arndell was also arrested on drug charges.

Both Dillingham and Arndell have probable cause hearings scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Friday.