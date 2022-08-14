Two displaced, 4 pets killed in Evansville house fire

Two people were displaced and four pets were killed in a Saturday evening house fire in Evansville, Indiana.
The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on South Roosevelt Drive off of East Riverside Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the back of the home.
After going inside, EFD says the firefighters found flame coming from a bedroom. They were able to fully extinguish the fire in about 15 minutes.
EFD says two people living in the home were asleep when they woke up to smoke and heat. They said they went into the hallway and saw flames coming from another room, but that they couldn't put the fire out.
The fire started in a window air conditioner and investigators say they've classified it as an accidental electrical fire.
According to EFD, both residents of the were displaced due to fire and smoke damage in a large portion of the home.
EFD says there were four dogs, nine cats, and a bird inside the house. A dog, two cats and the bird did not survive.
The fire department says that while crews were working to extinguish the blaze, a driver ran over a five-inch hose that was supplying water to EFD trucks. The department says the driver got stuck on the hose and had to be towed. They were ticketed by the Evansville Police Department.
Animal control and the Red Cross were notified. No one was injured.