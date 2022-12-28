Two Evansville men arrested for unlawful use of 911

On Christmas day, 911 dispatchers were flooded with calls from one person, Anthony Fox, tying up valuable resources. The next day, another person, Patrick Tucker, did the very same thing.
Fox initially called 911 to report the theft of his car. When officers arrived, they found that Fox's wife had let their son take the car. Police say that Fox was intoxicated, and after determining no crime had taken place, officers left the scene.
Tucker called regarding a civil issue between himself and one of his roommates. Officers could take no action other than advising him to evict that roommate. Tucker continued calling after being told the issue was civil and not an emergency.
The time fraudulent calls take away from dispatchers can have a serious impact on their ability to keep up with emergencies.
According to Braden Buss, Operations Supervisor at Evansville Central Dispatch, ”[unnecessary calls] tie up 911 lines. We’ve only got seven people in here, and one of them can’t answer the phones because they’re dispatching with the police department. Another one is doing that for county. Another one is doing that for fire. Now you’re down to only three lines, and if you’ve got one permanently tied up, that’s now two people trying to field almost a quarter million people in the larger Evansville area.”
Both men have been released from the Vanderburgh County Jail, but no court date has been set.