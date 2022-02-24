 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown
and Newburgh Dam.

.Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rises on the Ohio
River into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 43.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 43.5 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall to 42.9 feet and begin rising
again Tuesday morning. It will rise to 43.4 feet Friday,
March 04. It will then fall again but remain above flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday, February 23 the stage was 38.7
feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 39.5 feet early Tuesday
morning and then remain around this level through Saturday,
March 05. It will then fall again but remain above flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Two Men Sentenced to Prison for Armed Robbery Spree in Evansville and Elberfeld

  • Updated
  • 0
EPD photo of armed robbery at Kwik Stop on Pollack Avenue from August 13 2020

Evansville Police Department photos of armed robbery at Kwik Stop on Pollack Avenue from August 13, 2020

Two men were sentenced to prison for a spree of armed robberies that happened in Evansville and Elberfeld back in August of 2020, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

25-year-old Davontai Jones-Robinson of Evansville, Indiana, and 27-year-old Trinity Taylor of Prattville, Alabama, were each sentenced to 15 years in prison for federal offenses including commercial robbery, conspiracy, and related firearms offenses.

As part of their guilty pleas, the justice department says Jones-Robinson and Taylor admitted to committing three armed robberies at different convenience stores using a rented car as a getaway vehicle.

The DoJ says authorities later found Taylor driving the rented getaway car, allowing them to later recover a rifle that was used in the robberies along with cash and other evidence.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation, including the FBI's Indiana Violent Crime Task Force, the Evansville Police Department, the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department, and the Indiana State Police.

As part of their 15-year sentence, Taylor and Jones-Robinson were ordered to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following their release from federal prison.

