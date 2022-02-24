Two Men Sentenced to Prison for Armed Robbery Spree in Evansville and Elberfeld

Two men were sentenced to prison for a spree of armed robberies that happened in Evansville and Elberfeld back in August of 2020, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.
25-year-old Davontai Jones-Robinson of Evansville, Indiana, and 27-year-old Trinity Taylor of Prattville, Alabama, were each sentenced to 15 years in prison for federal offenses including commercial robbery, conspiracy, and related firearms offenses.
As part of their guilty pleas, the justice department says Jones-Robinson and Taylor admitted to committing three armed robberies at different convenience stores using a rented car as a getaway vehicle.
The DoJ says authorities later found Taylor driving the rented getaway car, allowing them to later recover a rifle that was used in the robberies along with cash and other evidence.
Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation, including the FBI's Indiana Violent Crime Task Force, the Evansville Police Department, the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department, and the Indiana State Police.
As part of their 15-year sentence, Taylor and Jones-Robinson were ordered to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following their release from federal prison.