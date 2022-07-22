Two men were arrested with nearly 2 pounds of methamphetamine

Two Henderson men are facing felony dealing charges after officers found nearly two pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
According to the affidavit, arresting officers say the evidence found at the scene suggest both large scale dealing and personal use.
The two men were arrested on Thursday.
A detective with EPD’s Narcotics Joint Task Force saw a truck driven by Nathan Pippin pulling into a parking lot.
Police say Adam Corbett came out to the car and placed a laundry basket and a backpack into the bed of Pippin’s truck.
The two men then drove off and were pulled over soon after for failing to use a turn signal on Fulton Avenue.
Detectives say they were given permission by Pippin to search the truck. That’s when they found a crystalline substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Arrest records say a methamphetamine user commonly uses between .25 and 1 gram of meth per day. The truck housed over 800 grams of methamphetamine at the time of the arrests.
According to detectives, Pippin said that all of the methamphetamine in the truck was Corbett’s.
However, investigators found several text messages on Pippin’s phone that indicated he was selling narcotics.
Police say Pippin eventually admitted to selling small amounts of methamphetamine and that Corbett was his source.
Both Pippin and Corbett are facing felony dealing charges and are currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.