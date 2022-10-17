Two people accused of stealing dog food from Hopkins County Humane Society

Two people have been arrested in connecting to a theft from a Tri-State animal shelter.
Madisonville Police said 20-year-old Trevan Churchwell and 18-year old Tristan Jackson face Burglary and Criminal Mischief charges related to a break-in at the Hopkins County Humane Society storage unit along Dulin Street on October 14.
According to police reports, four people were observed breaking into the storage building, taking out multiple bags of dog food, and placing them into a truck.
Police say they spotted the truck and conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, officers said they spotted the stolen dog food in the truck.
Police say Jackson and Churchwell claimed they broke into the building to get the dog food for their own dogs and that they thought the building was abandoned.
MPD says that the building had a broken window and two sets of footprints leading to where the dog food was, and that the foot prints matched the two sets of shoes that Churchwell and Jackson were wearing.
The Humane Society was able to recover the dog food and return back to the unit.
Both Churchwell and Jackson have already bonded out of Hopkins County Jail. The other two people were released from the scene.