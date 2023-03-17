Two people arrested after stand-off incident in Evansville

Two people are behind bars after a stand-off incident that happened in Evansville on Friday.
Police were called to the area of Fares Avenue and Old Business 41 on Friday morning by a victim who told officers that a man named Shane McCammon had gone into their hotel room overnight and stolen things. EPD says the victim claimed that McCammon also stole their vehicle and held them against their well.
As officers were talking to the victim, they say the saw McCammon drive by in the stolen car.
When officers pulled McCammon over and told him and his passenger, Kayla Stitt, to get out of the car, they say the two refused.
Officers set up a perimeter around the vehicle and an EPD negotiator was called to the scene because McCammon was suspected of having a gun on him, EPD said.
They say that after about 30 minutes, the standoff was over and both McCammon and Stitt were taken into custody.
EPD says a machete and a handgun were found in the car, and that McCammon isn't supposed to have a gun as a felon.
McCammon and Stitt were both booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on various charges.