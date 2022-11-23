Two people dead and one injured in a single-vehicle crash in Posey County

We are working to learn more details about a fatal crash Tuesday night in Posey County.
As of this morning we know two people are dead, and one person is in serious condition at an area hospital.
Deputies say, the driver of the vehicle involved drove around a corner too fast along West Franklin Road, before hitting a tree.
All this happened just south of State Road 62.
Deputies on scene say the driver and passengers were not wearing seatbelts.
Families of those involved have been notified.
At this time there are no details indicating that alcohol or drugs were factors in this accident.