Two people die at Henderson County power plant after falling into a hole

  • Updated
New Big Rivers Green Power Plant

Multiple emergency management agencies have responded to the Big Rivers R.D. Green plant off of Highway 2096 in Henderson County following reports of two men who have "fallen into a hole."

We've learned this evening that the men are still trapped but have been pronounced dead.

Call came into dispatch at 12:50pm Tuesday.  Multiple crews, including Henderson City-County Rescue, Air Evac, Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Henderson County Emergency Management, and others have been called to the scene.

A company spokesperson told our reporter on the scene that the two men are dead. They are still trapped in a hole and crews are working to remove their bodies.