Two people die at Henderson County power plant after falling into a hole

Multiple emergency management agencies have responded to the Big Rivers R.D. Green plant off of Highway 2096 in Henderson County following reports of two men who have "fallen into a hole."
We've learned this evening that the men are still trapped but have been pronounced dead.
Call came into dispatch at 12:50pm Tuesday. Multiple crews, including Henderson City-County Rescue, Air Evac, Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Henderson County Emergency Management, and others have been called to the scene.
A company spokesperson told our reporter on the scene that the two men are dead. They are still trapped in a hole and crews are working to remove their bodies.