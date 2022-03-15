Two People Hit by Car Near the Lloyd Expressway and Rosenberger Avenue

According to Evansville Police, two people trying to cross at the Rosenberger Avenue/Lloyd intersection were hit by a car.
Evansville Police and Fire were called to the westside, Tuesday night around 7:30pm.
Investigators tell 44News the pair were crossing the street when the light turned green and a car came through the intersection and hit them.
Emergency crews responding to the first accident found a second accident just east of the intersection.
The two pedestrians were taken to Deaconess. Their conditions are unknown. The driver was also treated for minor injuries. It is not clear if there were any injuries at the second accident site.