 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Mount Vernon

.The lower Ohio River is falling at most locations, though this will
occur slower below Mount Vernon Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 24.8 feet
Friday, March 25.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Two People Hit by Car Near the Lloyd Expressway and Rosenberger Avenue

  • Updated
  • 0
Two people hit crossing at the Lloyd and Rosenberger Ave.
Jessica Hartman

According to Evansville Police, two people trying to cross at the Rosenberger Avenue/Lloyd intersection were hit by a car.

Evansville Police and Fire were called to the westside, Tuesday night around 7:30pm.

Investigators tell 44News the pair were crossing the street when the light turned green and a car came through the intersection and hit them.

Emergency crews responding to the first accident found a second accident just east of the intersection.

The two pedestrians were taken to Deaconess. Their conditions are unknown. The driver was also treated for minor injuries. It is not clear if there were any injuries at the second accident site.

Recommended for you