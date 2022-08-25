Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana.
A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
Authorities say the driver of the car refused to stop, fleeing into Kentucky.
Police say the vehicle was found in an area of Dr. Anthony M. Brooks Street, and that more than two pounds of meth carrying a street value of $9,000 was seized.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.