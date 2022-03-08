Two Public Meetings Planned for The Lloyd4U Project this Month

You’ll have a chance to weigh in at two public meetings over the future of the Lloyd Expressway. The goal is to seek input from the public on how to ease congestion.
More than $100 million is being invested by INDOT to improve parts of the Lloyd Expressway. The improvements will span from Posey County Line Road to Cross Pointe Boulevard.
The Lloyd4U Project team is hosting two public meetings this month to share their updated plans for the Lloyd Expressway.
The project is in the stage now of preliminary design. Organizers say they are currently figuring out what improvements are going to look like at various intersections.
They also plan to replace bridges, pavement, and other things that will make a real difference for a lot of people. That is why the public plays a crucial role in the project development.
“The Lloyd matters to so many people who drive it. It’s so important to get that feedback. The real upside of that in-person meeting is to come and talk to the project team. Share your feedback, bring your questions,” says Lloyd4U Spokesperson Mindy Peterson.
The project team will host two meetings; one in-person and one virtual.
The in-person meeting will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on March 29th. It will be located at the City View at Sterling Square at 210 N. Fulton Avenue.
The virtual meeting takes place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on March 31st. Lloyd4U says people who want to attend should register in advance at http://bit.ly/TheLloyd4U-Public-Meeting or on the project website, TheLloyd4U.com. They will receive a confirmation email and meeting link. Attendees can also use a dial-in option and call 888-475-4499 and use Meeting ID #814 5671 7848 to join by phone.