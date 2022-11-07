Two Tri-State cities are offering free bus rides for election day voters

Two cities in the Tri-State say transportation will not be an issue for those looking for areliable ride to polling stations on election day.
For the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System will offer free rides to and from the polls starting at 6:15 Tuesday morning.
It's an effort by the transit system is to promote the use of public transportation.
The free METS rides will be offered until the end of election day.
Meanwhile city leaders in Owensboro are also offering a lift to those voting Tuesday.
The free rides to polling centers in Owensboro will be offered from 6:00 A.M. until 7:35 P.M.
Buses will be running on their regular routes throughout.