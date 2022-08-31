Two Tri-State high schools battling it out in annual blood donation campaign

This Friday the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is hosting it's second annual Big Red Battle to see if Daviess County High School or Owensboro High School takes home this year's 'Big Red Blood Drop'.
This is the second year for the battle, as the two schools compete to see who can donate the most blood.
Last year Daviess County High School won the first battle in 2021.
This competition comes at a crucial time.
The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center will be at Daviess County High School today accepting donations from students and staff.
The mobile unit will be at Rash Stadium Friday evening before the football game for anyone who wants to donate.