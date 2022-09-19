Two Tri-State teachers nominated for teacher of the year award

Amber Hays and Kelly Gates are 2 out of 3 Semifinalists for the Kentucky Elementary School Teacher of the Year Award.
A big accomplishment for those working in the education field.
"It's very humbling. I was not expecting that, I just do what I love to do," said Amber Hays, a Preschool teacher at Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center.
Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary has been working for Hopkins County Schools for over 2 decades.
A former Pride Falcon herself, she says the students are who drive her each and every day.
"I show up for my students," said Gates. "they just feel my love tank, we all have a love tank and we all receive love in a different way so when I get to work with my students and educate that just makes my heart pound."
Hays feels the same way. Hays say's teaching has always been a passion for her.
"School was a safe space for me when I was a student and I just want that to be the same for my students. I want them to feel safe and loved and cared for," said Hays.
Their dedication and passion is why they're the perfect nominees for the award.
With thousands of teachers in the state of Kentucky, Gates and Hays were the only two in Western Kentucky to make it to the semifinalist for this particular award.
"I think it's awesome. I'm proud to be from Western Kentucky and it's an honor to have someone else up there from Western Kentucky as well." said Hays.
Their nomination from students, colleagues and interview with state officials is what made them stand out from the rest.
Tuesday morning, they both plan to hit the road for the annual award ceremony where one of them may possibly receive the title of Elementary School Teacher of the Year.
The ceremony is set to start at 9 a.m. At the State Capitol in Frankfort, KY.