Uber reaches agreement with DOJ to resolve lawsuit involving overcharging

The Department of Justice and Uber reached a multi-million dollar settlement in a lawsuit that alleged Uber violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.
DOJ announced that more than 65,000 Uber users will receive more than several million dollars in compensation who were charged wait time fees due to their inability to arrive to their car because of their disabilities.
According to the lawsuit, in April of 2016, Uber began charging passengers a fee when they were late to getting to their vehicle. However, according to the DOJ, Uber violated the ADA by not modify the wait time policy for those who needed more than two minutes to get to the vehicle due to their disability.
Under the two-year agreement reached, Uber will waive wait time fees for all Uber riders who certify they need more time to get to their Uber because of a disability. Uber will also ensure refunds to anyone that does not have a wavier and is charged a wait time fee because of the disability.
More than 65,000 eligible riders who signed up for a waiver program for double the amount of wait time fees will see their accounts credited by Uber.