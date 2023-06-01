UE Guarantees $25,000 Scholarship for Tell City Early College High School Participants

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The University of Evansville has announced a partnership with Tell City Jr.-Sr. High School that will provide students enrolled in the early college high school program with a jumpstart on their post-secondary education.
Through the partnership with Tell City's Early College High School Program, students who successfully complete this program and who are admitted to UE will be offered a minimum of $25,000 in annual scholarships.
"Education is the key to unlocking a world of opportunities. The partnership between the University of Evansville and Tell City High School serves as a bridge to success, empowering students to strive toward a bright future," said Kenton Hargis, senior director of admission at UE. "Together, we are looking forward to nurturing these students' potential and watching them soar."
The partnership is slated to begin this fall, and the scholarships will be available to students graduating in spring 2024.