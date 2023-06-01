 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for Friday
for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

UE Guarantees $25,000 Scholarship for Tell City Early College High School Participants
El'Agance Shemwell

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The University of Evansville has announced a partnership with Tell City Jr.-Sr. High School that will provide students enrolled in the early college high school program with a jumpstart on their post-secondary education.

Through the partnership with Tell City's Early College High School Program, students who successfully complete this program and who are admitted to UE will be offered a minimum of $25,000 in annual scholarships.

"Education is the key to unlocking a world of opportunities. The partnership between the University of Evansville and Tell City High School serves as a bridge to success, empowering students to strive toward a bright future," said Kenton Hargis, senior director of admission at UE. "Together, we are looking forward to nurturing these students' potential and watching them soar."

The partnership is slated to begin this fall, and the scholarships will be available to students graduating in spring 2024.

