UE honors those who died in the tragic plane crash 45 years ago

Students, faculty, family members and the community came together at Memorial Plaza on the campus of the University of Evansville to honor and remember the 29 lives lost 45 years ago.
On December 13, 1977, just one minute and thirty seconds after take off, a plane carrying 29 lives including the UE Men's basketball team, Purple Aces supporters and a flight crew tragically crashed, killing all on board.
The sound of bagpipes and bell chimes echoed throughout campus as the Purple Aces community gathered for a daytime service at the memorial.
Current members of the Men's basketball team were on hand at the event to offer their condolences. The players participated in ringing of the bell for each name read that was lost on that December night.
An additional service occurs at 7 p.m. in the evening at the Neu Chapel on campus. A moment of silence will take place at 7:22 p.m. the exact time of the crash.