UE parts ways with Men's Head Basketball Coach Todd Lickliter

The University of Evansville is "parting ways" with men's head basketball coach Todd Lickliter, University officials announced Thursday.
UE says that a national search for Lickliter’s replacement will begin immediately.
UE Athletics Director Kenneth "Ziggy" Siegfried announced Lickliter's departure on Thursday.
“I have had the opportunity to meet with Coach Lickliter and it is obvious that he is an outstanding individual who cares greatly for this University and our student-athletes,” said Siegfried. “Todd and his staff have exemplified the true meaning and purpose of a Purple Ace. We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”
Lickliter assumed the head coaching position on January 21, 2020 and directed the program through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just recently, 44 Sports Director Joe Downs sat down with Lickliter to get his take on the past, present and immediate future of the UE Men's basketball program.
A press conference with Siegfried will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. Stay with us on-air and online for updates from the presser.