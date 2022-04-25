UE to lead civil rights bus tour this summer

University of Evansville will lead an eight-day civil rights bus tour that will head to historical sites throughout the south to help educate students about the history behind the Civil Rights Movement.
The second year for the tour will take place from July 16-23. Locations of the visits include Birmingham, Montgomery, and Selma, Alabama, as well as Memphis, Tennessee and Louisville, Kentucky.
Sites include Edmund Pettus Bridge, National Civil Rights Institute, Beale Street, and Muhammad Ali Center.
Journey To Justice bus tour is available at $1575 for high school students and includes tuition and travel. The tour is made possible by Lilly Endowment, Inc. To register, visit evansville.edu/journeytojustice