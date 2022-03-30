UK Professor Gives Back To Community She Once Called Home

After the December tornadoes swept through Western Kentucky, Kentuckians came together to help one another.
Kelly Divine and her mother Kathy Redden are just two people who took it upon themselves to go the extra mile.
"This is the Dayspring Outreach Center affectionately known as the DOC and it was started as a ministry of Dayspring Assembly of God after the December 10th tornadoes that came through Western Kentucky," said Divine.
Located in Dawson Springs, it's a place Divine holds dear to her heart as she once called it home.
"I live in the Lexington area now and work in that area but all of my family still lives here," said Divine. "my mom Kathy Redden is the pastor at Dayspring Assembly of God, so my parents my sister and her family, my grandparents, aunts and uncles, everybody lives in Dawson Springs."
Now a professor at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, she and her mother felt the need to give back to those affected.
The Dayspring Outreach Center is like a mini shop in town filled with donated items ranging from clothes, shoes, medicine and food.
A big facility, it serves as a one stop shop for those December 10th tornado victims.
"Any of the people in all of Western Kentucky who have lost everything, who are in need from the devastation from the tornadoes they can just come in and they can come in as often as they want," said Divine.
The center is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.